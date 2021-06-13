SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department released video footage from a body-camera and audio from a 911 call relating to the shooting of an off-duty officer and one other person in Sherman Oaks in April.
With the audio, you can hear a woman who called 911 telling dispatch that the off-duty officer had been shot three times. The video shows police officers, guns out, sweeping an apartment complex where the suspect, also wounded, was located.
The incident occurred after the off-duty police officer encountered a man inside of his personal vehicle, which led to a shootout between the suspect and the officer. Both men are recovering from their injuries.
The 24-year-old suspect, Christopher Camarena was taken into custody at the scene. Camarena faces several charges including attempted murder of a police officer and robbery.