LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A period of prolonged heat is expected to grip Southern California this week, forecasters said.
According to Alex Biston, a weathercaster for CBS Los Angeles, a ridge of high pressure is expected to expand over the region for most of the week. As a result, temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees above normal (except along the immediate coast).
Los Angeles and Orange County are expected to see temperatures in the 90s, while the valleys, Inland Empire, High Desert and Low Desert will see triple digits.
An excessive heat watch remains in place ahead of this week for most of Southern California. The hot weather has firefighters on alert for dry air and fuel which may result in elevated fire weather conditions, especially in the afternoons and evenings.
Gradual cooling and increased humidity will help ease conditions over the weekend and into next week.