ANTELOPE VALLEY (CBSLA) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash that close Highway 14 in the Antelope Valley for five hours, authorities said.
The crash happened shortly before midnight on Arrow Space Highway just south of Avenue A. It was there that authorities two motorcycles and a car collided. Both directions were shut down for about five hours.
The conditions of the survivors was not known. Both were taken to nearby hospitals.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.