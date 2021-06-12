LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A dispute in Long Beach, near the airport, led to a car shooting Saturday at approximately 9:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of Cover Street.
Officers were dispatched to the scene and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower torso. The victim told police there was a verbal back and forth with another male in front of a business in the area. Both men drove away in their vehicles only to have an additional verbal dispute that resulted in the suspect shooting the victim, according to LB Public Information Officer Richard Mejia.
Personnel from Long Beach Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital for his injuries.
LBPD’s Gang Detail were also on the scene to gather additional information for the ongoing investigation.