PASADENA (CBSLA) – The LA County Sheriff’s Department and the Tournament of Roses Foundation teamed up Saturday for a drive-thru food giveaway.
Commander John Burcher of the LCSD said the drive-thru event had about 1,000 boxes of staple food items.READ MORE: Santa Monica Protestors Fighting Planned Demolition Of Several Historic High School Campus Buildings
“We have milk, we have meat, yogurt. Things like that that they can make several meals out of,” Burcher said.READ MORE: CHP Closes Both Directions Of 170 Freeway At Burbank Boulevard Due To Man Threatening To Leap Off Overpass
The event was held to help those still in need as a result of the pandemic. The drive-thru is also a part of Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s community outreach program, which has impacted the lives of close to 70,000 people in LA County.MORE NEWS: Deadly Hit-And-Run At Long Beach Apartment Complex Destroys Security Station, Killing Security Guard