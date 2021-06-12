SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Protestors in Santa Monica Saturday are fighting the demolition of several historic high school campus buildings.
One of the planned demolitions is the history building, which was the setting for the James Dean classic film "Rebel Without A Cause."
Protestors said they want the 85-year-old structure preserved, arguing that it's a fraction of the cost of new construction.
"Their own architect has said it would save $34 million approximately to reuse the building instead of new construction, but they're moving forward anyway," one of the protestors, Nikki Kolhoff, told CBSLA.
Protest organizers said they have gathered some 6,000 signatures on change.org to save the building.