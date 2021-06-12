NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A person was struck and killed Saturday by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passenger train in North Hollywood.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:07 a.m. to the area of the 7100 block of Lankershim Boulevard, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
There were no injuries aboard the train, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
