LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Robert Greene of the Los Angeles Times has won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing for a series of editorials focused on criminal justice reform.
It was the 48th Pulitzer won by The Times since 1942.
The paper’s editorial page editor, Sewell Chan, responded to the news on Twitter, saying Greene “has been a persistent advocate for reforms to make our justice system more fair, humane and equitable.”
“As his editor and colleague, I am bursting with pride and gratitude,” Chan wrote.READ MORE: Gym Owners Drop Complaint Over Coronavirus Restrictions
According to The Times, Greene, 62, won the award for a series of pieces that brought “insight, precision and clarity” to issues including bail reform, juvenile justice sentencing and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on prison and jail populations.
In addition to the award for Greene, Times reporters Brittny Mejia and Jack Dolan were named Pulitzer finalists for local reporting for their work on stories focused on the county's medical system, and Mark Swed was named a finalist for music criticism.
