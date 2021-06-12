LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A deadly hit-and-run incident Saturday in Long Beach at the Century Villages at Cabrillo apartment complex leaves a security guard dead.
The driver of a gray SUV, going southbound on the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue at around 3 p.m., plowed into a the security station at the complex, destroying it, killing the security personnel and then, according to police, fled on foot. The impact of the crash completely destroyed the security station.
Law enforcement personnel have been on the scene for about five hours and are still searching for the driver of the SUV. They are looking at security footage and have spoken to witnesses.
Residents of the complex said they were completely stunned by the fatal event.
“Right before I went to the story, it was about 45 minutes to an hour, and when I returned, I can’t get in, and then as I came around the backside and saw…where he was sitting all demolished, I said before I could think, ‘Oh, whoever was in that didn’t make it.’ They could not have made it,” Darrell Mitchell, a resident at the complex told CBSLA’s Hermela Aregawi.
Andria Abbot Mitchell said the driver had to be going at a high rate of speed.
"You cannot tell which part is which. There's chairs over here and there's body's over here, like, you hit him like that?"
The apartments are a sprawling complex that cater to veterans, people who were previously homeless or those who have had very serious life challenges. Residents of the complex said that it’s a very close-knit community and that the guard, killed in the incident, was a part of that.