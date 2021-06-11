IRVINE (CBSLA) — Taco Bell is giving California residents a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco when they show their COVID-19 vaccination card at participating locations on Tuesday.
The Irvine-based company is offering the crunchy incentive as part of Governor Gavin Newsom's Vax for the Win incentive program.
“It’s been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. “We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated.”
When placing an order, customers should tell the cashier they want a Free Doritos Locos Taco and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. No purchase is necessary.
The offer includes one taco per vaccinated person at participating Taco Bell locations in California either in-store or drive-thru.
On Friday, Newsom said the state had administered nearly 40 million vaccines as the state pulled 15 more names to win $50,000 in the Vax for the Win incentive program.
Three of the winners were from Los Angeles County and one each was from Orange, San Diego and Riverside counties.
