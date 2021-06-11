EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People across the Southland Friday were gearing up for the state’s reopening in just a few days as health officials continued to push for people to get vaccinated.

At one clinic in East Los Angeles, where Xavier Menjivar received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine with his newborn son by his side, the focus was young families and teens.

“Since I’ve had my baby, I want to make sure everything’s safe around him,” Menjivar said.

The new family was one of dozens walking into the AltaMed Health Services location to get the shot. The community health center is offering the vaccine to anyone 12 or older.

Sebastian Ceron, 15, came with his whole family. He said they were ready to start getting back to the way life was before the pandemic.

“I feel good,” he said. “We’re happy that we can actually start doing stuff.”

On Tuesday, the state is expected to relax pandemic restrictions. People who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to mask up in most settings. However masking rules for workplaces remain up in the air.

Cal/OSHA is expected to release amended rules next week that better align with the state’s new guidance. But, for the immediate future, employees will have to keep wearing a face covering at work.

Statewide, there’s a big incentive to get the shot. On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom drew 15 new winners in the state’s $116 million Vax for the Win lottery program. They will each take home $50,000.

“Since we announced these drawings a few weeks back, California has laid claim to be just one of a handful of states in the country that’s actually seen an increase week over week in vaccines being administered,” he said.

Three of Friday’s winners were from L.A. County, one was from Riverside County and one was from Orange County. On Tuesday, 10 Californians will win $1.5 million each.