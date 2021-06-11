SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A procession and memorial service will be held Friday for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dominic Vaca, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last month.
The procession for Vaca will begin at 6:45 a.m. at the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office.
Vaca’s body will be transported to the Glen Helen Amphitheatre, where the memorial will take place.
Following the service, a procession will take Vaca's body to the Riverside National Cemetery.
Major delays are expected between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The following sections of the freeway will be closed during this hour:
- Interstate 215 at State Route 210 (SR-210 will be closed for merging traffic onto I-215 Southbound)
- Interstate 215 at Interstate 10 (I-10 will be closed for merging traffic onto
I-215 Southbound)
- Interstate 215 at Interstate 215/State Route 60 – Riverside Interchange (SR-60 eastbound merging onto I-215 southbound and State Route 91 eastbound merging onto I-215 will be closed)
On the afternoon of May 31, the 43-year-old Vaca was wounded when a suspect opened fire in the Yucca Valley desert following a motorcycle pursuit.
Vaca, a 17-year veteran of the department, was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he died. He is survived by his wife and two children.
After Vaca was wounded, his fellow deputies returned fire and killed the suspect, Bilal Winston Shabazz of Lancaster.