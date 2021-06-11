LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will reopen nearly 30 of its pools Monday, just in time for triple-digit temperatures.
The pools will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends from June 14 through 20.
Starting on June 19, pools will be available for swim lessons, aquatic sports and the junior lifeguard program. All participants must follow COVID-19 guidelines.
From June 21-Aug. 14 pools will be open from 10 a.m. to7 p.m. or 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on weekends. From Aug. 15 to Sept. 6 pools will be open 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on weekends.
The department will release the list of open pools on Monday and expects to reopen more pools as summer progresses.
Information about open pools is available at the department's website, laparks.org.
