LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Summer-like heat is expected to bear down on the Southland next week with triple-digit temperatures anticipated in the valleys and mountains and temperatures reaching the upper 90s downtown.

The hot temperatures ahead raised fears Friday of heat-related illnesses, a strain on the power grid and the possibility of brush fires that could quickly spread in the hot and dry conditions.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch that will be in effect from Tuesday morning through Friday night across the valleys and mountains. The mountain and valley areas are expected to face “dangerously hot conditions,” with temperatures possibly reaching 109 degrees.

The watch will be in effect for the coastal region from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening, with highs potentially reaching 98 degrees.

“Tuesday through Thursday should be the hottest, when highs between 100 and 110 and minimum humidities between 5 and 15 percent will be common over most mountains and lower mountains,” according to the NWS. “Monday night through Tuesday night is of particular concern, when north winds increase and enhance the warming and drying over the coasts and nearby valleys.”

Meanwhile, “hot, dry and breezy conditions” could create critical fire-danger conditions in interior valleys.

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid, released a statement Friday saying the agency “could take a number of actions to reduce demand and access additional energy” between Tuesday and Friday.

“It is still too early to know the precise impact that next week’s high temperatures will have on the electricity grid,” according to Cal-ISO. “But the ISO is closely monitoring conditions and the anticipated increase in demand for electricity and will issue additional public notifications as warranted.”

Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the City of Santa Clarita will have its three branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library open as cooling centers beginning Tuesday, June 15.

Cooling centers will be available to the public at the following locations during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through Thursday, June 17, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

18601 Soledad Canyon Road Santa Clarita, CA 91351 Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main Street

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

24500 Main Street Santa Clarita, CA 91321 Valencia Library

23743 W. Valencia Boulevard

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Members of the public are also advised that current orders in place by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health related to COVID-19 will be enforced at these locations.

