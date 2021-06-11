LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Street racing may be to blame after a driver was killed when a car slammed into the garage of a home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles late Thursday night, sparking a fire.
The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Rimpau Boulevard.READ MORE: 7-Month-Old Boy In Stroller Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Long Beach
Two cars were traveling east on 3rd Street, possibly racing, when the driver of one of them lost control, according to Los Angeles police Capt. Brian Wendling. The car hit a curb and the launched into the air and struck a tree adjacent to the garage.
The car, tree and garage all caught fire. Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.READ MORE: As LA Reopens On June 15, Shedding Most COVID-19 Safety Protocols, Unanswered Questions Remain
The driver, a man believed to be in his early 20s, was killed at the scene. The family inside the home was not hurt. Wendling said a little girl had stepped out of her bedroom, which is near the garage, prior to the collision.
Police are still searching for the second car that was involved in the street race.MORE NEWS: 'Unruly' Passenger Diverts LAX To NYC Plane To Detroit
The extent of the damage from the fire was not confirmed.