LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following Friday night’s home game against the Texas Rangers, the Dodgers will hold their first postgame fireworks show of the season.
Immediately after the game, all vaccinated fans will be allowed down to the field to view the fireworks show, which will be set to a mix from DJ Bowie Jane.
The Dodgers are also holding their eighth annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night Friday.
The Dodgers are kicking off a three-game homestand against the Rangers Friday, following immediately by another three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.
And, beginning with Tuesday's tilt with the Phillies, Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity, when California gets rid of its tier system and lifts many of its coronavirus restrictions.
The first 25,000 fans Tuesday will receive a Justin Turner bobblehead. Tuesday’s game will include a national anthem performance by country star Brad Paisley.