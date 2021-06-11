SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Days after a Simi Valley home went up in flames, murder and arson charges were filed against the homeowner’s 29-year-old son.
The Ventura County District Attorney's Office Friday announced Branden Lackie has been charged with murder and arson in connection with the Monday evening blaze in the 900 block of Talbert Avenue that left 49-year-old David E. Crammond dead.
According to the D.A.'s Office, Crammond died from smoke inhalation. Authorities said Crammond was one of several renters who lived at the residence.
Prosecutors said Lackie set fire to a couch at the rental property, though a motive for the fire was not given.
According to the Ventura County Star, Lackie, who lived at the home, was taken into custody early Tuesday on suspicion of arson causing great bodily injury after police and fire investigators interviewed witnesses.
Lackie remained in Ventura County jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $510,000 bail, jail records showed. He is due back in court July 7.