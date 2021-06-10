LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — United Teachers Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Unified School District Thursday reached a tentative agreement for a return to campus for the 2021-22 school year.
The agreement keeps in place protocols including testing, screening, improved ventilation, increased sanitation and a COVID-19 Compliance Task Force at every school that UTLA said have resulted in the district having the lowest number of COVID infections among the nation’s largest school districts.
“In our year of pandemic learning, parents and families showed up in new and profound ways to support their children’s learning, educators pulled off magic and mastered teaching the curriculum in new ways, and students showed once again just how resilient they are,” UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said. “As we close out this year, we mourn those we have lost, we uplift the lessons we have learned, and we turn the page forward to in-person learning communities, five days a week for the 2021-2022 school year, unless conditions worsen.”
The agreement still needs to be ratified by UTLA members and would go into effect June 23. The full text of the tentative agreement can be found here.