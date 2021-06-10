WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — While the pandemic kept UCLA from having commencement ceremonies, it didn’t stop the university from coming up with a safe way to help graduates celebrate.
Graduates put on their caps and gowns and walked across the stage at Drake Stadium Thursday. The graduates each got their names called as family members watched via livestream.
Each graduate was allowed to bring two guests and had photo opportunities.
Thursday marked the first of six days of the virtual graduations for each department.
“They haven’t been on campus all year, unfortunately with zoom, so they’re here on campus. It’s a chance for them to bring their family and celebrate.” Deputy Director of Campus Life Karen Hedges. “It’s a big deal graduating from UCLA and we want to do something from them.”
There are 9,000 students graduating from the university this year.
UCLA says they want to hold a more traditional commencement for the 2020 and 2021 graduates at a later date.