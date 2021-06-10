SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – The famous Aero Theatre in Santa Monica will reopen Thursday after shuttering due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aero Theatre’s first showing in 15 months will be an advanced screening of Lin Manuel Miranda and John Chu’s much anticipated musical film “In The Heights.”
On Friday and Saturday it will show a 70mm screening of “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
Other screenings this month, all in 70mm, include “Tenet,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “E.T.”
The theater, located in the 1300 block of Montana Avenue, is operated by the nonprofit film preservation group American Cinematheque. It first opened in 1940, then underwent a major renovation in 2019.
Meanwhile, in July, American Cinematheque will also begin showing 35mm films at the independent Los Feliz Theatre on Vermont Avenue. The Los Feliz Theatre has also been shuttered since March of last year. It first opened in 1934.