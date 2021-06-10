PASADENA (CBSLA) — Mount Wilson Observatory announced Thursday it will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 15.

The observatory closed in early 2020 in accordance with the U.S. Forest Service’s observance of COVID-19 and pandemic safety guidelines.

The gates to Mount Wilson’s acreage will be open at 10 a.m. every day for the remainder of the summer and close at sunset.

Parking will be available, and visitors can hike the grounds, gaze at the telescope domes, and browse through the Historic Museum in the Lecture Hall.

The observatory also announced an expansive multi-platform campaign “Discovering Mount Wilson” to celebrate its history.

Starting on Tuesday, June 15, Mount Wilson “Chapters” – brief stories about the Mountain’s history – will pop up on the Mount Wilson website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, donor newsletters and other platforms to showcase a rich legacy of astronomy narrative in the 20th century.

“We’re excited to announce the “Discovering Mount Wilson” campaign in celebration of our history, just as we can now welcome guests from all over the world, back to the mountain top,” notes Sam Hale, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mount Wilson Institute, and grandson of founder George Ellery Hale. “Mount Wilson is unlike any place in the world from both an astronomical viewing and historical standpoint. We’re hoping this campaign will help even more people discover both the rich impact and significant discoveries of this beautiful and important place.’

As part of the reopening, Mount Wilson Observatory has now released a limited number of reservations for night sky viewing on the 60-inch and 100-inch telescopes.

These can be booked for evenings throughout the summer. Information about fees, available viewing dates, and reservation forms for private observation can be found at mtwilson.edu/60-telescope and mtwilson.edu/100-telescope.