BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in Bellflower Thursday evening.
The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 9200 block of Mandale Street, between Clark Avenue and Lakewood Boulevard, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.READ MORE: As LA Reopens On June 15, Shedding Most COVID-19 Safety Protocols, Unanswered Questions Remain
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
No suspect description was provided.READ MORE: 'Unruly' Passenger Diverts LAX To NYC Plane To Detroit
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online here.
The motive of the shooting has not yet been released.MORE NEWS: Former La Habra Police Chief Alan Hostetter, 5 Other SoCal Men Indicted On Conspiracy Charges Related To Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)