LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County is continuing its vaccine incentive program — this time by offering a chance to win season tickets to the Clippers, Rams, or Chargers.
Beginning Friday, June 11 through Thursday, June 17 people 18 and over who get their first vaccine or who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment to a County-run site, participating LA city and mobile sites, or St. John's Well Child and Family Center sites will have an opportunity to win a pair of season tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of the Clippers, the Rams, or the Chargers.
Official rules and participating site locations will be posted on the Los Angeles County Vaccination Sweepstakes page Friday.
Meanwhile, Thursday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health announced an additional seven deaths and 220 new cases of COVID-19.
To date, Public Health has reported 1,245,771 cases of COVID-19 and a total of 24,414 deaths.
Next week, L.A. County will issue a modified Health Officer Order to align with the state that will include new masking guidance, requirements for workplaces to adhere to the Cal/OSHA standards.
Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated people, except in certain settings where masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
Masks will be required for unvaccinated people in indoor public settings and businesses.