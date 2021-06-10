NEAR LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities Thursday were searching for a person who reportedly fell overboard the Catalina Express off the coast of Long Beach.
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to search for the person, who initial reports said was a man in his 20s, just about three miles offshore from Long Beach Harbor.
Catalina Express released a statement that said, in part:
“According to Greg Bombard, president of Catalina Express, the 5:15 p.m. departure was approximately three miles off the Long Beach breakwater on its way to Avalon, when the captain was alerted that there was a man overboard situation. According to protocol, the vessel turned around to search for the passenger, along with other authorities including the US Coast Guard, Bay Watch and the Long Beach Fire Dept. There are currently 150 passengers still onboard the vessel who will remain until the US Coast Guard indicates the vessel can leave the scene.”
Once the boat is able to dock at the Port of Long Beach shortly before 8 p.m. The passengers on board will be able to get on a different boat and continue their journey to Avalon.
By about 8 p.m., boats and helicopters from a number of local law enforcement agencies were searching for the person.