LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Longtime actor Ernie Lively, father of actress Blake Lively, has died at the age of 74.
Lively passed away in Los Angeles from cardiac complications, Entertainment Tonight learned Wednesday.
Lively’s extensive film and television career spanned five decades and included dozens of credits such as “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Turner & Hooch,” “The West Wing,” “The X-Files” and “Passenger 57.”
He also played Blake Lively’s father in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and its 2008 sequel.
He is survived by his wife, five children and nine grandchildren.