LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police Thursday were searching for a driver who struck a 7-month-old child who was being pushed in a stroller in Long Beach before fleeing the scene.
Officers were sent to the area of 67th Street and Long Beach Boulevard at about 11:29 a.m. for reports of a hit-and-run, according to the Long Beach Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found an infant had been struck by a vehicle.
According to police, the boy's mother was pushing him in a stroller through the crosswalk when an early-'90s model white Ford Explorer hit the stroller.
The baby was taken to a local hospital where he was said to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigative Detail Det. Shawn Loughlin at (562) 570-5130.