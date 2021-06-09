LA VERNE (CBSLA) – A Las Vegas man working at the Pomona Fairplex’s COVID-19 vaccine super site has been charged with stealing hundreds of blank vaccine cards.
The investigation began April 27, when La Verne police were informed that blank vaccine cards had been stolen from Pomona Fairplex site.
Detectives discovered that a nonclinical contract worker, identified as 45-year-old Muhammad Rauf Ahmed, had stolen the cards and placed them in his car, police said.
La Verne detectives raided Ahmed’s hotel room, where they recovered 528 blank vaccine cards, police said.
Ahmed has been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with grand theft.
Meanwhile, with demand waning, L.A. County is slated to close the Pomona Fairplex vaccine site on June 14.