LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 57-year-old woman who suffers from undisclosed medical conditions and requires life-sustaining medication was reported missing in Long Beach Wednesday.
Mary Margaret Robinson was last seen about 11:35 a.m. traveling in a wheelchair in an unknown direction following an appointment at Long Beach Community Hospital in the 1700 block of Termino Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Robinson may become disoriented if her medication is not taken, police said.
Robinson is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, blue pants, and gray shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711.
