LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – San Diego Water Quality Control Board officials Wednesday approved a $1.5 million penalty for the city of Laguna Beach stemming from a 1.7-million gallon raw sewage spill into Aliso Creek and the ocean shoreline two years ago.
City officials have agreed to pay $785,780 in fines in addition to contributing $748,278 over the next three years to a project designed to prevent similar spills.READ MORE: Thomas Frank Ledbetter Of Fontana Suspected Of Stealing More Than $300K In Unemployment Benefits
“It’s encouraging to see these funds applied to wastewater infrastructure improvements,” said Chiara Clemente, the water board’s enforcement coordinator.READ MORE: Universal CityWalk To Host Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site
The spill happened during a stormy Thanksgiving weekend in 2019 when a relief valve ruptured, allowing wastewater to flow for three days into the creek and ocean at the Laguna Beach State Marine Conservation Area.MORE NEWS: Monterey Park PD Seeks Public Assistance In Identifying Alleged Indecent Exposure Suspect
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)