UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) — Universal CityWalk Hollywood is partnering with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site.
The site will run from Thursday, June 10 to Sunday, June 13 and from Friday, June 18 to Thursday, June 24, from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.READ MORE: Thomas Frank Ledbetter Of Fontana Suspected Of Stealing More Than $300K In Unemployment Benefits
Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for walk-up services. Appointments can also be made here.
Self-parking is free for guests who arrive at Universal CityWalk with proof of confirmed appointments.READ MORE: Water Board Approves $1.5M Settlement In Laguna Beach Sewage Spill
For guests receiving the Pfizer vaccine, a second appointment will be scheduled during the first vaccine dose administered on-site at Universal CityWalk.
Guests are requested to bring a government-issued ID and their insurance card. These will not be required for vaccination except that minors are required to bring a government-issued photo ID. Minors must be accompanied by an adult for vaccination.
Universal CityWalk will celebrate the first 100 people to get vaccinated each day with a voucher for a complimentary pre-selected sweet treat from Voodoo Doughnut. The voucher must be redeemed at the Universal CityWalk Voodoo Doughnut location on the same day.MORE NEWS: Monterey Park PD Seeks Public Assistance In Identifying Alleged Indecent Exposure Suspect
More information can be found at UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.