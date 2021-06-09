LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mayor Eric Garcetti attended a Zoom meeting of California mayors from 12 of the state’s largest cities that focused on a new state program to help local governments cope with the homelessness crisis.
The proposed plan would give city governments $1 billion a year for the next four years to combat homelessness and provide services to those that are unhoused.
“If you want to see something happen in the fight against homelessness, make sure local leaders have frictionless fast money that they can put in a flexible way out there,” Garcetti said.
The mayor also pointed out that 59% percent of unhoused people in the state of California live in the state’s 13 largest cities.