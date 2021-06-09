LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A small earthquake shook the San Fernando Valley early Wednesday morning.
The 2.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in Sherman Oaks at 3:45 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenter of the earthquake was in the area of Sespe Avenue and Tustin Street.
The quake occurred at a depth of 1.36 miles.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.
As of 7 a.m., at least 93 people reported feeling it through USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” platform.
On June 5, there was a swarm of earthquakes near the Salton Sea in Imperial County, the largest measuring a magnitude-5.3.