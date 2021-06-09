LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LeBron James shared a new trailer Wednesday of his upcoming film, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
James shared the video on Twitter saying, “I’M A CARTOON?! And granny’s drinking a martini at halftime?!?! 🤦🏾♂ 🤣 It’s about to get looney up in here this July!!”READ MORE: 4 Glendale Police Officers On Administrative Leave After Video Shows Them Beating Teenager Inside Dick's Sporting Goods Store
The video shows James flying into a cartoon world where he finds his Tune Squad teammates, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Tweety and more.
I’M A CARTOON?! And granny’s drinking a martini at halftime?!?! 🤦🏾♂ 🤣 It’s about to get looney up in here this July!! 👑 🐰 🥕 @spacejammovie @TheSpringHillCo #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/OT9KjVpN5X
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2021READ MORE: Garden Grove Police Officer Kevin Dinh Charged With Battering, Threatening Homeless People While On Duty
The film’s plot involves James and his onscreen son attempting to escape a virtual reality by winning a basketball game.
Similar to the original, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be filled with cameos from basketball stars, including Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.MORE NEWS: Here's What Will Happen To CA's Face Mask Guidelines After June 15
The movie, a sequel to Michael Jordan’s 1996 film “Space Jam,” is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on July 16.