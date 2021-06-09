LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Major League Soccer confirmed Wednesday that the league’s all-star game will be held in August at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park.

On Aug. 25, MLS all-stars will take on Mexico’s LIGA MX All-Stars, the first-ever such match-up of the two leagues.

“This is one of the most spectacular showcases for our sport, and I will say it’s one of the great stadiums of its size anywhere in the world, and I can’t think of a better place to have this special showcase for the best in our two leagues, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said during a news conference at the stadium.

Banc of California Stadium was supposed to host the MLS All-Star Game last year, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stadium is expected to host a full-capacity crowd for the game.

“It really represents who we are in the heart of the city,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said during the news conference. “As a fan, as a proud mayor, we learned so many things in this year past, and what we missed — being together in places like this, human contact and competition. It was here at the end of 2019 that America’s newly crowned top soccer city, the number one football city in America, announced that we would have the MLS All-Star Game here in Los Angeles, but we had no idea what was right around the corner. We had no idea the year of loss that we would fee.

“The All-Star Game, like so many things in our life, was put on hold. But now we are back.”

Los Angeles Football Club head coach Bob Bradley will coach the MLS All-Star team.

“This will be a special night of football in Los Angeles,” Bradley said in a statement. “It is always an honor to represent our city and our league on the international stage, and we look forward to competing against the LIGA MX All-Stars.”

