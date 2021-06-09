PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Fire Department Wednesday warned people on social media of the danger posed by illegal fireworks.
READ MORE: Mayor Garcetti Praises Proposed State Plan To Combat Homelessness In California's Largest Cities
Yesterday, a single family residence and six cars were totaled and two apt. units were damaged on the 400 block of Summit Ave. when a fire started in vegetation and quickly spread. Investigators have determined a firework(s) device set off by two minors ignited the fire. pic.twitter.com/H0GKYS1bj8READ MORE: Biden Administration Buys 500 Million Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Global Use
— Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) June 9, 2021
In a tweet, the department said a single-family home and six cars were destroyed and another two apartment units in the 400 block of Summit Avenue were damaged when a fire started in nearby vegetation and quickly spread.
Investigators later determined that the blaze was started after two minors set off fireworks in the dry brush.MORE NEWS: 2 Men Arrested On Suspicion of Kidnapping, Sexual Assault In Huntington Beach
According to city ordinance, fireworks are illegal in Pasadena. Anyone who sees or hears fireworks in their neighborhood were asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241.