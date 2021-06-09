CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Fire Department Wednesday warned people on social media of the danger posed by illegal fireworks.

In a tweet, the department said a single-family home and six cars were destroyed and another two apartment units in the 400 block of Summit Avenue were damaged when a fire started in nearby vegetation and quickly spread.

Investigators later determined that the blaze was started after two minors set off fireworks in the dry brush.

According to city ordinance, fireworks are illegal in Pasadena. Anyone who sees or hears fireworks in their neighborhood were asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241.