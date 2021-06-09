VENICE BEACH (CBSLA) – Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 45-year-old Macio Harger Tuesday for an attack on an elderly performer that was captured on video.
The attack happened Sunday in the 500 block of Ocean Front Walk around 12:40 p.m. Harger randomly approached the victim and punched him in the face, causing him to lose consciousness. Harger fled the area.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.
The violent incident came just one day before a knife-wielding woman, believed to be homeless, was arrested on the Venice Boardwalk for an altercation during a press conference by Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino on the issue of homelessness.
Harger, who is a homeless resident of LA and was living in one of the encampments on the Venice Beach Boardwalk close to where the incident occurred, has been charged with battery causing serious bodily injury.
Detectives are still working to determine a motive for the attack.