LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — State officials released mask-wearing guidelines Wednesday that will take effect on June 15 when the bulk of COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The state will align largely with rules outlined last month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which recommends that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face-coverings or distance in almost all situations.
Under the state’s updated guidelines, vaccinated residents will be able to shed their masks except in select circumstances — including public transportation, indoors at schools, child-care facilities, health-care and long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.
Those who are not vaccinated will have to continue wearing masks at indoor public settings, including retail stores, government offices and movie theaters.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that the county will also continue requiring masks at indoor “mega events,” defined by the state as involving more than 5,000 people — a rule that would affect major indoor sporting events.
Still undetermined, however, are the masking rules that will apply to California workplaces and office settings. The board of the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, of Cal-OSHA, is scheduled to meet Wednesday night to again discuss its regulations.
Last week, Cal-OSHA voted to allow workers to go without masks as long as all other employees in the room are vaccinated.
