LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, 51-year-old Eric Doore, charged with murder in the May 23 stabbing death of 67-year-old Ricky Rodriguez, pleaded not guilty.
Rodriguez was stabbed in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene in the 2100 block of Williams Street. He and Doore were roommates.
“Based on the preliminary investigation, the victim and his male adult roommate were both inside of their residence when a dispute ensued and escalated to a stabbing,” according to a statement released last month by the Long Beach Police Department.
Police arrested Doore in the early morning hours of May 24, and he has been detained since, jail records show.
A preliminary hearing date is scheduled to be set June 24 at the Long Beach Courthouse.
