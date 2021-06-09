PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who fled after being involved in a fiery hit-and-run wreck which killed two people near the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale in the early morning hours Wednesday.
The crash involving at least two vehicles occurred in the area of North 11th Street West and West Rancho Vista Boulevard at approximately 12:30 a.m.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant told CBSLA that a Dodge Challenger was speeding when it rear-ended a Toyota Camry and knocked over a light pole in the process.
The Camry burst into flames and its two occupants died at the scene. They were not immediately identified.
The Challenger continued to drive before it appeared to break down. The driver abandoned the car and fled.
Investigators are looking into the possibility that either a third vehicle was involved in the crash or picked up the suspect, the sheriff's sergeant said.
The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours while sheriff’s investigators canvass the scene. Morning commuters were advised to avoid the area.