LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old girl believed to have been abducted by her mother in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.
The abduction of Aleigha Stevenson occurred at 1:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 42nd Street, Los Angeles police said.
The suspect, 29-year-old Kera Stevenson, was involved in an altercation with the girl’s father, police said. She brandished a handgun and then abducted her daughter and sped away in a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban. There were two others in the vehicle as well.
Stevenson does not have custody rights for her daughter, police said.
The Suburban was later located in the 200 block of Orange St. in San Bernardino. The suspect and her daughter were still at large, however. One man was detained.
Kera Stevenson is described as 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Aleigha is described as 4 feet tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing pink and white pajamas.
The Chevrolet Suburban they may be traveling in has California license plate No. 8UIB679. They may also be traveling in a black 2017 BMW 320 sedan with Oklahoma license plate No. EGU358.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect and victim should call 911.