By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of West Adams Monday night.

June 7, 2021. (CBSLA)

The shooting occurred at 9:42 a.m. at the intersection of 29th Street and Somerset Drive.

According to Los Angeles police, a suspect drove up in a BMW and fired multiple shots at the victim.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

The suspect, described only as a Black male, remains at large. There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang related.