LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of West Adams Monday night.
The shooting occurred at 9:42 a.m. at the intersection of 29th Street and Somerset Drive.
According to Los Angeles police, a suspect drove up in a BMW and fired multiple shots at the victim.
The victim died at the scene, police said.
The suspect, described only as a Black male, remains at large. There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang related.