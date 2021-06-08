LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that struck a car on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach early Tuesday morning.
The shooting was reported at 1:14 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway, just east of the 710 Freeway.
A woman told California Highway Patrol that she heard a loud noise, pulled over and found two bullet holes in the side of her sedan. It’s unclear what kind of weapon was used in the shooting, whether it was a firearm or a BB gun.
The woman exited the freeway and met CHP officers in the 200 block of Forhan Street.
“When I heard the popping noise, I’m just thinking, ‘it’s my tire,’ it did not register in my head to think that someone was shooting at my car, because I didn’t do nothing,” the woman said.
The woman described the possible suspect vehicle as a dark-colored car with tinted windows.
Officers were sweeping the freeway for shell casings.
There have been a slew of more than 100 freeway shootings going back to early May involving BB or pellet guns across Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties. However, the vast majority of the shootings occurred on the 91 Freeway.
On May 25, an Anaheim man was arrested and later charged with attempted murder with a BB gun shooting that shattered the windows of a Tesla in Riverside County. CHP is investigating whether he may be responsible for any more shootings.
On Sunday, a Costa Mesa couple were arrested in the May 21 road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange.