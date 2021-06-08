RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 32-year-old man with a previous felony conviction pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting at a vehicle on the 91 Freeway.

Lorenzo Antonio Parra, of Corona, admitted to one count each of shooting at an occupied vehicle, felony driving under the influence and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office dropped three related charges in exchange for the admissions under the plea agreement.

Superior Court Juge O.G. Magno accepted the plea during a status hearing and imposed a five year sentence in state prison, as agreed upon by the prosecution and defense.

According to California Highway Patrol, a man in a Chevrolet Silverado was driving west on the 91 Freeway near Adams Street in Riverside when he came under fire at about 10:40 p.m. on May 23.

The victim, whose name was not released, exited the freeway on McKinely Avenue in Corona and called 911. He described the suspected vehicle as a burgundy Honda Accord with two people inside.

“The victim related that he observed the muzzle flash and heard the gunshots but did not know where the bullets struck his vehicle and was not able to obtain a license plate” number, according to a CHP spokesperson. Neither the victim nor his passenger were injured.

About two hours later, officers located Parra’s vehicle in Corona. Parra, who officers said was driving on a suspended license, was detained along with his passenger. When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun, loose ammunition and one used shell casing.

Parra was taken into custody without incident and his passenger was released after questioning.

Investigators determined that the shooting was not connected with a rash of BB gun attacks targeting vehicles on Southland freeways, though a suspect in at least one of those attacks has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to court records, Parra has prior convictions for driving under the influence, felony evading and driving on a suspended license.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)