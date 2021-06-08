LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been charged with altering evidence where she allegedly assaulted a man during a 2019 arrest in Lancaster, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Nicole Bell, 27, is facing one felony count each of accessing and altering computer data without permission, altering, planting or concealing evidence as a peace officer and assault by an officer.READ MORE: Sheriff's Deputies Step In To Help Address Homelessness Crisis In Venice Area
According to prosecutors, Bell responded to a call in Lancaster July 20, 2019. During that call, she is accused of assaulting a man while he sat in the back of a patrol vehicle. She is also accused of deleting video of the incident from the cell phone of a family member of the man.READ MORE: Retired Nun Mary Margaret Kreuper To Plead Guilty To Embezzling $835K From Torrance Catholic School To Finance Gambling Habit
“Tampering or destroying evidence tarnishes law enforcement and creates mistrust among the public,” District Attorney Gascón said.MORE NEWS: LASD Asks For Help Searching For Dennis Fox, 25, Missing From Los Angeles Area
The case remains under investigation by LASD.