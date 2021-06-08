LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities in the Los Angeles area are searching for a missing man. Dennis “Stickman” Fox was last contacted by his family around 3:30 a.m. on May 25, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.Retired Nun Mary Margaret Kreuper To Plead Guilty To Embezzling $835K From Torrance Catholic School To Finance Gambling Habit
Officials said Fox, 25, is a resident of Los Angeles County but it’s unclear exactly where.
It also remains unclear where and when Fox was last seen, or if any foul play is suspected.READ MORE: Van Gogh Exhibit To Open At Former Amoeba Music Building In July
He is described as a White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 1-800-222-8477.MORE NEWS: Marcus Eriz Charged With Murder In Road Rage Killing Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos; Girlfriend Wynne Lee Charged With Accessory After The Fact
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)