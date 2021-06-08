HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday released body camera footage of a deadly police shooting in Hollywood.
The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. April 24 at Sunset Bouelvard and Fairfax Avenue after a man allegedly rammed into an LAPD squad car of two officers who were responding to another emergency call, according to police.
Police said the man then exited his vehicle wearing body armor with his right hand behind his back. They said he moved toward the officer and moved his arm to the front, mimicking a shooting movement.
Officers then shot the man, killing him.
The full incident briefing can be seen below: