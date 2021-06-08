LUCERNE VALLEY (CBSLA) — Three young girls were killed and another was left in critical condition following a hit-and-run collision Saturday night.
Around 10:19 p.m., the four girls, two of which were in wheelchairs, were walking in the northbound lane of Camp Rock Road, north of Rabbit Springs Road when they were struck by a driver in a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.READ MORE: Marcus Eriz Charged With Murder In Road Rage Killing Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos; Girlfriend Wynne Lee Charged With Accessory After The Fact
The driver and passenger were traveling northbound on Camp Rock Road, at an unknown speed when they approached the four girls from behind.
The Chevrolet Silverado struck the four girls and the driver and passenger exited and fled the scene on foot. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.READ MORE: Multiple Explosions As Blaze Destroys Century-Old Commercial Building In Downtown LA
Three of the girls suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on the scene by San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel.
The fourth girl suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.
It was not immediately clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.MORE NEWS: CHP Officers Save Choking Baby On 101 Freeway In Woodland Hills
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the collision. Anyone with information was asked to contact Officer L. McAllister at the Victorville CHP Area office at (760) 241-1186.