By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two California Highway Patrol officers came to the rescue of a baby who was choking on the side of the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills.

Dashcam video posted to the CHP’s Instagram page Monday showed the two officers coming to the rescue of a baby who was choking on a cherry in a car on the shoulder of the 101 Freeway.

Officer Ramstead, a licensed paramedic, gave the baby back slaps to clear the infant’s airway, CHP reported, while Officer Cato directed traffic.

After the cherry was dislodged, an ambulance arrived and took the baby to a hospital for evaluation.

The child is expected to be OK, CHP said.