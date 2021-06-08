LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two California Highway Patrol officers came to the rescue of a baby who was choking on the side of the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills.
Dashcam video posted to the CHP’s Instagram page Monday showed the two officers coming to the rescue of a baby who was choking on a cherry in a car on the shoulder of the 101 Freeway.READ MORE: Marcus Eriz And Wynne Lee, Couple Arrested In Killing Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos, Likely To Appear In Court Tuesday
Officer Ramstead, a licensed paramedic, gave the baby back slaps to clear the infant’s airway, CHP reported, while Officer Cato directed traffic.READ MORE: Multiple Explosions As Blaze Engulfs Century-Old Commercial Building In Downtown LA
After the cherry was dislodged, an ambulance arrived and took the baby to a hospital for evaluation.MORE NEWS: Shots Fired At Car On 91 Freeway In Long Beach, Driver Unhurt
The child is expected to be OK, CHP said.