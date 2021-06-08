SAN YSIDRO (CBSLA) – U.S. Border Patrol officers encountered up a 5-year-old girl along the US/Mexico border after she was seen being dropped off and left alone Monday morning.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the girl was found near the end of the border wall by San Ysidro at about 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. After being abandoned, she walked along the international boundary line along the Tijuana River channel and into the United States, when agents immediately removed her from the area.
After questioning the girl, agents determined her age and that she was a Guatemalan citizen.
"Sadly, this is the latest example of how the most vulnerable populations are being exploited for financial gain," said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. "Thankfully our agents encountered this child before any harm could befall her."
The girl was taken to a Border Patrol station where she was processed and screened by medical staff. They determined she was in “sound health.”
According to the child, her parents were in the United States but she did not have any way to contact them. She said that her 7-year-old cousin was still in Mexico with an unknown male. The Mexican and Guatemalan consulates were notified as well as Health and Human Services.
At this time, it is not known where the girl came from or why she was dropped off.