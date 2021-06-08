LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a large fire which tore through an over 100-year-old commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.
The fire at the three-story building was first reported at 1:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 3rd Street. Several explosions were heard.READ MORE: Marcus Eriz, Wynne Lee Arrested In 55 Freeway Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters were still battling the blaze as of 4:20 a.m.
The building belongs to a company which distributes smoking material and equipment, LAFD spokesperson David Ortiz told CBSLA. One nearby building was also at risk.READ MORE: New Details Emerge About Aiden Leos Shooting Suspects, Marcus Eriz And Wynne Lee
There were no reported injuries.
There was no word on a cause. Carbon dioxide vaping cartridges were found in the fire, Ortiz said.MORE NEWS: Search Continues For Shane Rayment, Wanted In Connection With Fatal North Hollywood Shooting, Kidnapping
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.